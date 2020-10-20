Cricket fans express gratitude over Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI cricket series

Cricket fans of twin cities have expressed gratitude over the incoming ODI cricket series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe going to be held on October 30 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Cricket fans of twin cities have expressed gratitude over the incoming ODI cricket series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe going to be held on October 30 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

While talking to APP, the cricket fans said that due to COVID-19 outbreak and by adopting standard operating procedures (SPOs), it was not possible to get live entertainment in stadium but the main excitement was that the series would encourage other countries to visit the country.

On the occasion, a citizen, Asif Qureshi said that Pakistanis were peace-loving people, and the credit for revival of peace in the country went to armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the civilian administration, who had offered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism.