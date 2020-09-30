Cricket fans failed to get timely updates of first National T20 match on PTV Sports

(@fidahassanain)

PCB which signed an agreement with PTV Sports for broadcasting rights failed to ensure proper telecast of the first match as the updates about the match appeared on the TV screen with long delays.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2020) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) failed to ensure timely updates of the first match between Northern and KPK on ptv Sports, causing huge problems for the cricket fans across the country.

PCB and PTV inked an agreement to broadcast National T20 matches in Pakistan.

The first match started at 3:30 pm at Multan ground was between Northern and KPK. It was the first match in the country that started after Covid-19 situation.

Northern won the toss against KPK and decided to bat first.

Shadab Khan, 21, is leading Northern in the absence of Imad Wasim only in the first round whereas KPK is being led by Mohammad Rizwan.

The bowling attack is being led by the experienced duo of Mohammad Amir and Sohail Tanvir. It is interesting to see who they pick from Haris Rauf and Muhammad Musa as it is unlikely that they will play together due to the presence of Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam, and Sohail Akhtar, who will fill the all-round category.

However, there was serious flaw in the beginning of the match as the status of the match including runs, overs updates, information about the batsmen and bowlers appeared on PTV Sports' screen with long delays.

“I’m sitting in front of PTV sports to enjoy this match but believe the broadcast is very pathetic,” said Arsalan Khan.

He said: “Updates are coming very slow and late on PTV Sports,”.

Nabeel Hashmi also tweeted about the poor broadcasting of the first match.

Another cricket fan Naveed said that it was National T20 match but the broadcasting made it boring.

“There is no thrill while PTV Sports screen—the only source to enjoy this match--is showing video of the match without actual information on the ground,” said Naveed.

However, Sajid said that PTV Sports always started slow whenever any domestic series was played and gradually improved its performance.