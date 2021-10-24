Cricket fans optimist of Pakistan win over India, counting clock ticks for match beginning

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :The cricket fans and supporters in the metropolis on Sunday expressed their hope that the Pakistan team will thrash its arch rival Indian team in today's ICC Men's T20 World Cup match, which is all set to begin at Dubai International Stadium, Pakistani time at 7pm.

Arsalan Ahmed, a student, while sharing his views on today's match said that being a Pakistani fan he does pray for the success of team green and its hard to wait to watch the encounter as it was going to take place in the evening.

Salman, a shopkeeper, said that it was a good omen that the matches between Pakistan and India were mostly scheduled on Sundays. He said that if the match between the two teams was scheduled except for Sunday then he himself be forced to close his shop for watching the match.

Akbar Imam, an amateur cricketer, said that he was counting ticks of the clock for the start of the match.

He said that today, the time was passing very slow.