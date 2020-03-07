Cricket fans smile over beautiful atmosphere at Rawalpindi ground today

(@fidahassanain)

The match which got delay due to rain was finally stopped due to the same reason but hustle and bustle and beautiful atmosphere was observed at Rawalpindi ground.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2020) The match between Peshawar Zalmis and Islamabad United was stopped due to rain in Rawalpindi stadium today.

However, the cricket fans enjoyed hustle and bustle in the ground and beautiful weather. Men, women and children all were there to watch the match of Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmis.

“It is awesome atmosphere here,” said Peter Abbot after sharing beautiful pictures of the cricket fans and lively ground in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Wahab Riaz won the toss and elected to field first for Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United on a cold and wet afternoon in Rawalpindi. The toss was delayed by 30 minutes with the start of play pushed back 15 minutes, though no overs have been lost heading into the first ball bowled.

A win for either side would pull them level with Multan Sultans at nine points at the top of the PSL standings.

Zalmi go into the game making two changes coming off their 30-run win over Quetta Gladiators. The English pair of Liam Dawson and Lewis Gregory come out in exchange for Tom Banton returning at No. 3 and Carlos Brathwaite in the middle order.

United have made one swap following a 71-run win over Lahore Qalandars. Hussain Talat exits with Faheem Ashraf taking his place in the line-up.

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Dale Steyn, Rumman Raees.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Carlos Brathwaite, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz*, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali.