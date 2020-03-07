UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket Fans Smile Over Beautiful Atmosphere At Rawalpindi Ground Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 seconds ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:19 PM

Cricket fans smile over beautiful atmosphere at Rawalpindi ground today

The match which got delay due to rain was finally stopped due to the same reason but hustle and bustle and beautiful atmosphere was observed at Rawalpindi ground.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2020) The match between Peshawar Zalmis and Islamabad United was stopped due to rain in Rawalpindi stadium today.

However, the cricket fans enjoyed hustle and bustle in the ground and beautiful weather. Men, women and children all were there to watch the match of Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmis.

“It is awesome atmosphere here,” said Peter Abbot after sharing beautiful pictures of the cricket fans and lively ground in Rawalpindi.

Earlier, Wahab Riaz won the toss and elected to field first for Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United on a cold and wet afternoon in Rawalpindi. The toss was delayed by 30 minutes with the start of play pushed back 15 minutes, though no overs have been lost heading into the first ball bowled.

A win for either side would pull them level with Multan Sultans at nine points at the top of the PSL standings.

Zalmi go into the game making two changes coming off their 30-run win over Quetta Gladiators. The English pair of Liam Dawson and Lewis Gregory come out in exchange for Tom Banton returning at No. 3 and Carlos Brathwaite in the middle order.

United have made one swap following a 71-run win over Lahore Qalandars. Hussain Talat exits with Faheem Ashraf taking his place in the line-up.

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Dale Steyn, Rumman Raees.

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Carlos Brathwaite, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz*, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali.

Related Topics

Cricket Weather Peshawar Exchange Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Livingstone Lahore Qalandars Rahat Ali Yasir Shah Kamran Akmal Shoaib Malik Zafar Gohar Rumman Raees Hussain Talat Hasan Ali Liam Dawson Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq Women Islamabad United All Top Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Rs 50,306 mln tax collected in current FY till Feb ..

15 minutes ago

15 held for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

15 minutes ago

PM directs to make investigative report on wheat, ..

21 minutes ago

Malta Reports First Case of Coronavirus in 12-Year ..

17 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arrange ..

17 minutes ago

Int'l Women Day to be marked tomorrow

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.