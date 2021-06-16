Cricket fans urge Shaheen Afridi to respect former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2021) #SarfrazAhmed has become top trend after an on-field spat between him and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi.

The cricket fans are criticizing Shaheen Afridi for fiery delivery that hit on the helmet of former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Both Sarfraz Ahmed and Shaheen Afridi exchanged heated words that time.

Sarfraz Ahmed managed to score a run even after he was rattled by the 147kmph hit. Sarfaraz then said something to the left-arm pacer, who had turned his back to the former Pakistan skipper and was getting ready to bowl the next delivery.

Shaheen Afridi was also annoyed at something after which he turned and started walking towards the former skipper, saying something back.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez attempted to calm Sarfaraz down.

Commenting at the moment, Ramiz Raja said: “Sarfaraz probably asking him to take it easy, I mean,”.

Cricket fans on Twitter urged Shaheen Afidi to give more respect to his seniors and especially former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.