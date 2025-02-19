Open Menu

Cricket Fans' Wait Over: ICC Event Returns To Pakistan After 29 Years

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 19, 2025 | 01:53 PM

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

Total eight top teams are competing for main title in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) The wait is finally over for cricket fans as Pakistan is set to host an ICC event on its soil after 29 years.

Total eight top teams competing for the title.

In the tournament’s opening match, Pakistan hosts will face New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium. All preparations have been completed, and now fans eagerly await to see their favorite teams in action.

A large number of cricket enthusiasts are expected to attend the opening match at the National Stadium, where strict security measures have been put in place.

What items are prohibited for fans at Karachi’s National Stadium?

To avoid inconvenience, spectators must be aware that even minor prohibited items can result in denied entry to the stadium.

1: Power banks

Fans are not allowed to carry power banks for charging their mobile phones inside Karachi’s National Stadium.

Security personnel will prevent entry for anyone carrying a power bank.

2: AirPods, headphones, hands-free devices

Spectators are not permitted to bring any AirPods, headphones, or hands-free devices into the stadium. To avoid any hassle, fans should refrain from carrying such electronic accessories.

3: Chewing betel nuts (Chalia), Paan, and Gutka

Bringing chalia, paan, or gutka into the stadium is strictly prohibited.

4: Food and beverages

The fans will not be allowed to bring water bottles, chips, soft drinks or any other food items inside the stadium.

The opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand will start at 2 pm Pakistan time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket ICC Water Mobile Bank Event All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

11 minutes ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

27 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

41 minutes ago
 PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

1 hour ago
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Par ..

Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant

1 hour ago
 EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy C ..

EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Dem ..

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day

2 hours ago
 Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to pray ..

Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative

3 hours ago
 5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coa ..

5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast

3 hours ago
 Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisi ..

Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports