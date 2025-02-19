Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

(@Abdulla99267510)

Total eight top teams are competing for main title in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2025) The wait is finally over for cricket fans as Pakistan is set to host an ICC event on its soil after 29 years.

Total eight top teams competing for the title.

In the tournament’s opening match, Pakistan hosts will face New Zealand at Karachi’s National Stadium. All preparations have been completed, and now fans eagerly await to see their favorite teams in action.

A large number of cricket enthusiasts are expected to attend the opening match at the National Stadium, where strict security measures have been put in place.

What items are prohibited for fans at Karachi’s National Stadium?

To avoid inconvenience, spectators must be aware that even minor prohibited items can result in denied entry to the stadium.

1: Power banks

Fans are not allowed to carry power banks for charging their mobile phones inside Karachi’s National Stadium.

Security personnel will prevent entry for anyone carrying a power bank.

2: AirPods, headphones, hands-free devices

Spectators are not permitted to bring any AirPods, headphones, or hands-free devices into the stadium. To avoid any hassle, fans should refrain from carrying such electronic accessories.

3: Chewing betel nuts (Chalia), Paan, and Gutka

Bringing chalia, paan, or gutka into the stadium is strictly prohibited.

4: Food and beverages

The fans will not be allowed to bring water bottles, chips, soft drinks or any other food items inside the stadium.

The opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Pakistan and New Zealand will start at 2 pm Pakistan time.