Cricket Fans Warned Over World Cup Tickets On Unofficial Websites

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:13 PM

Cricket World Cup chiefs on Friday warned fans wishing to attend the final at Lord's between England and New Zealand against paying thousands of pounds on secondary ticket websites

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Cricket World Cup chiefs on Friday warned fans wishing to attend the final at Lord's between England and New Zealand against paying thousands of Pounds on secondary ticket websites.

England trounced Australia by eight wickets to seal their spot in the final, where they will be looking to clinch their first global 50-over title.

The prospect of witnessing the host nation make history has led to a frenzied demand for tickets, with some put up for sale on unofficial resale platforms.

The cost of many of the tickets exceed �1,000 ($1,250) while some are upwards of �5,000.

The International cricket Council reiterated its stance that it is "actively monitoring and taking action" against those trying to sell on secondary platforms.

Cricket's governing body warned it can "cancel the accounts and tickets we see being sold on secondary sites" and that the only way supporters can guarantee a ticket is through the official resale site.

