Cricket Festivity Returns To Lahore

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:38 PM

Cricket festivity returns to Lahore

Cricket festivity returns to Lahore and all is set to stage three back to back T20 matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from October 5 to 9 at the historic Gadaffi stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ):Cricket festivity returns to Lahore and all is set to stage three back to back T20 matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka from October 5 to 9 at the historic Gadaffi stadium.

The famous arena, known as home of cricket, wears a fresh look to hold three thrilling ties of the shortest version of the game between World number hosts Pakistan and Lanka.

The stadium is being given a new look with all the enclosures named after former masters of the game being washed and plastic chairs get their original color back after dusting.

The matches will be played on October 5,7 and 9 and Pakistan Cricket Board officials ate expecting full house during the three match series.

Pitches are being prepared and the grass has been cut in different patterns as the ground wears a pleasant and beautiful look.

"There is nothing more to be done as the entire stadium is in perfect condition", said a spokesman of the PCB while talking to APP on Thursday.

"We are just taking care of the minor things and work,where it is needed and necessary and we are all set to organize the matches in a befitting manner", he said.

"Another historic moment will be added in Pakistan cricket history with this T20 series at the Gadaffi stadium which is a famous cricket arena throughout the world for having staged World Cup and other elite cricket events in the past", he asserted.

A strict security plan has been put in order at the Nishtar Park Sports complex and all the restaurants and the business houses located in its vicinity would remain closed during the series.

Similar measures (closing of the Nishtar Park sports complex) were also taken in recent years during the previous editions of the Pakistan Super League and visits of the foreign teeams including the World XI", he said.

