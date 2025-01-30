- Home
Cricket Fever Grips Fans As ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tickets Sell Out In Record Time: Report
Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2025 | 06:36 PM
The countdown to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has begun and cricket fever has taken the nation by storm where online tickets for the coveted tournament vanished in a matter of hours, with thousands of fans scrambling to secure their seats for the highly-anticipated event
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is ecstatic as online tickets for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 sold out rapidly, with a significant number of tickets being sold within just a few hours where unprecedented response is a testament to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the tournament, said a report aired by a private news
channel.
"We are thrilled and overwhelmed by the unprecedented response," said a PCB official, "the sale of tickets in such a short span is a testament to the nation's passion for cricket."
Another official added, "We are excited to see the enthusiasm of the fans and are committed to making this tournament a memorable experience for all."
Meanwhile, an official from the online ticketing platform revealed that tickets for highly-anticipated matches, including Pakistan vs.
New Zealand, Pakistan vs. Bangladesh and others were sold out within a few hours of going on sale.
"We witnessed an incredible surge in traffic on our website and mobile app, with fans from all over the world scrambling to secure tickets for these thrilling matches," the official said.
"It's clear that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is going to be an unforgettable event, and we are proud to be a part of it," officials added.
Citizens across the country also expressed their excitement and euphoria on social media, with many taking to Twitter and Facebook to share their joy.
"I have been waiting for this moment for years! Got my tickets for Pak vs. NZ and can not wait to cheer on the Green Shirts", said a citizen of Lahore.
"I am thrilled to see the excitement and passion of Pakistani fans," said Lahore resident, Ali Khan.
"Cricket is a unifying force for our nation, and i am confident that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be an unforgettable experience for all of us," citizen of Karachi added.
