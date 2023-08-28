Pakistan's cricket greats Monday took to social media to congratulate javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning silver medal in he World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on late Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's cricket greats Monday took to social media to congratulate javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning silver medal in he World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on late Sunday.

The 26-year-old Arshad, who finished second in the event, became the very first athlete from Pakistan to claim a medal in the history of the competition.

Arshad, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, made the nation proud with his season-best throw of 87.82m in his third attempt, which immediately saw him take the second position. India's Neeraj Chopra won gold medal with a big throw of 88.17m.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch secured bronze with his best throw of 86.67m.

Former Skipper Wasim Akram commended Arshad for his feat and termed it "worth more than a gold." "Take a bow Arshad Nadeem� the whole Pakistan is celebrating your silver medal � worth more than a gold � in World Athletics Championship.

"Why I said it's worth more than a gold is that you don't get the top level facilities other athletes get, but you still excelled. So pleasing that we are celebrating achievement other than in cricket!,"Wasim said on the social media messaging platform X, previously known as twitter.

Foremer captain Shahid Afridi hailed Arshad for his remarkable show. "Congratulations to ArshadNadeem on securing the silver medal at the World Athletics Championship! Your exceptional performance and dedication have earned you a well-deserved place on the podium.

Pakistan celebrates your incredible achievement!," he said in a message on X.

Former pacer Wahab Riaz lauded Arshad for clinching silver medal despite suffering injuries in the recent past.

"Despite the injuries and with limited resources, Arshad has once again proven what a superstar he is. Our first ever medal at the World Athletics Championships. Pakistan is super proud of you ," he said in his congratulatory remarks on X.

Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf in a video message, congratulated Arshad on his achievement.

"Arshad, congratulations on winning the medal," said Shaheen. "It's a proud moment for Pakistan. You deserve all the recognition. I congratulate you on this incredible achievement," Haris said.

Star cricketer Shadab Khan said the entire nation was proud of Arshad.

"I just want to say that I am your fan," Shadab wrote on X. Pakistan's woman cricketer Javeria Khan lauded Arshad for putting in sheer hard work to earn the medal.

"People like Arshad remind us and the system time and again that if we invest where it is needed, then there is no one stopping us," she said in her message on X.

"Arshad is a league of his own. Time to give him, what he deserves. Thank you for raising Pakistan's flag high and higher," she added.

"You are our pride. You prove it time and again," former Shoaib Akhtar wrote on X.