Cricket in Pakistan is amazing, shame that Kiwis abandoned tour: Kane Williamson

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson has believed that cricket in Pakistan was amazing and well supported saying it was a real shame that Kiwis abandoned their tour to Pakistan.

Kane Williamson hopes that New Zealand's decision to pull out of its tour of Pakistan did not have a "lasting impact" on the game in Pakistan.

Even though Williamson did not travel for the series and will be leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second leg of the Indian Premier League, Williamson kept an eye on the development.

"I don't know the details of yesterday. It was a sudden call, but obviously, a real shame. Cricket in Pakistan is an amazing thing and so well supported. There is so much passion there and I think the guys will be gutted to not have started and playing the whole series. But I am not sure of the details since I am in Dubai for the IPL. I will find out a bit more about it over the next few days," Williamson told Sportstar.

Just before the start of the first ODI at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on September 17, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided to abandon the limited-overs tour after claiming to receive a security alert from its government.

Williamson hopes that it is not the case. "I certainly hope not. You want to be playing the game in all countries. It is an international game and there is so much passion for it around the world, particularly in Pakistan. It was really exciting to see the series go back there and I know our team was looking forward to it. Players' safety is paramount and when you hear messages going through from the government, it is certainly above the players' heads," he said.

"They were obviously over there, ready to go to the ground. It is a sudden thing that happened. I certainly hope there is no lasting impact from it because it is a special place for cricket to be and there have been a lot of strides forward to see cricket go back into Pakistan and play there safely. We have seen that happen on a number of occasions, so hopefully, there is plenty more cricket there to come," he said.