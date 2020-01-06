Cricket incomplete without Pak-India games: Miandad

Batting legend Javed Miandad wants the revival of Pakistan-India cricketing ties saying the neighbors should sort out ways in making the bilateral series happen, as the world of cricket is incomplete without the Indo-Pak games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):Batting legend Javed Miandad wants the revival of Pakistan-India cricketing ties saying the neighbors should sort out ways in making the bilateral series happen, as the world of cricket is incomplete without the Indo-Pak games.

"A full-fledged Pak-India bilateral series was needed to improve relations between both the countries as the series will also help both the countries financially," Miandad told APP on Monday.

Miandad, who represented Pakistan in Tests and ODIs between 1975 and 1996, was of the view that "The world wants to see Pak-India playing cricket and the bilateral series." The former skipper said he also wanted that all Asian cricket playing countries Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka should play cricket series on regular basis. "We share a common culture and many heritage values. If the (Asian countries) could unite for a common cause of cricket, then it would benefit all," he said.

Miandad, who had scored 8832 runs in 124 Tests, also urged Bangladesh to play the scheduled two-match Test series against Pakistan saying Pakistan helped Bangladesh in the days when it was struggling to come into the game of cricket.

"Bangladesh is a brotherly nation to us and both the countries (Pakistan-Bangladesh) must help each other in cricket," he said.

Speaking about the happening of full-fledged Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Pakistan from February, Miandad said it was a dream come true for the Pakistan cricket fraternity.

"The staging of entire PSL in Pakistan is a major achievement of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Our players will benefit by playing at home against foreign players," he said and added that PSL would prove beneficial for the players in preparation for the upcoming ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup.

Miandad, who scored 5,062 runs in 78 Tests, said PSL would bring young talent to fore and PCB selectors must watch for the full-fledge tournament to pick the budding players. "PCB should also keep a strict eye on the tournament to keep the tournament away from any fixing related issues," he said.

/395