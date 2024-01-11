Open Menu

Cricket: India V Afghanistan 1st T20 Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 11, 2024 | 09:13 PM

Brief scores from the first innings of the opening T20 international between India and Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday

Afghanistan 158-5 in 20 overs (M. Nabi 42, A. Omarzai 29; A. Patel 2-23, M. Kumar 33) v India

Toss: India

