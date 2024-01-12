Open Menu

Cricket: India V Afghanistan 1st T20 Scores

January 12, 2024

Cricket: India v Afghanistan 1st T20 scores

Mohali, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Brief scores from the opening T20 international between India and Afghanistan in Mohali on Thursday:

Afghanistan 158-5 in 20 overs (M. Nabi 42, A. Omarzai 29; A. Patel 2-23, M.

Kumar 2-33) v India 159-4 in 17.3 overs (S. Dube 60 not out, J Sharma 31; M. Ur Rahman 2-21)

Toss: India

result: India won by six wickets

Series: India lead the three-match series 1-0

Second match: Sunday in Indore

More Stories From Sports