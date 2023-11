Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between India and Australia in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Australia 208-3 in 20 overs (J. Inglis 110, S.

Smith 52; P. Krishna 1-50, R. Bishnoi 1-54) v India 209-8 in 19.5 overs (S. Yadav 80, I. Kishan 58. R. Singh 22 not out; T. Sangha2-47)

result: India won by two wickets

Series: India lead the five-match series 1-0