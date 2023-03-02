UrduPoint.com

Cricket: India V Australia, 3rd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published March 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Cricket: India v Australia, 3rd Test scoreboard

Indore, India, March 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the third Test against India at the Holkar cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday: India 1st innings 109 (V.

Kohli 22, S. Gill 21; M. Kuhnemann 5-16, N. Lyon 3-35) Australia 1st innings (overnight 156-4) T. Head lbw b Jadeja 9 U. Khawaja c Gill b Jadeja 60 M. Labuschagne b Jadeja 31 S. Smith c Bharat b Jadeja 26 P.

Handscomb c Iyer b Ashwin 19 C. Green lbw b Yadav 21 A. Carey lbw b Ashwin 3 M. Starc b Yadav 1 N. Lyon b Ashwin 5 T. Murphy b Yadav 0 M. Kuhnemann not out 0 Extras (b9, lb8, nb5) 22 Total (all out, 76.3 overs) 197 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Head), 2-108 (Labuschagne), 3-125 (Khawaja), 4-146 (Smith), 5-186 (Handscomb), 6-188 (Green), 7-192 (Starc), 8-196 (Carey), 9-197 (Murphy), 10-197 (Lyon) Bowling: Ashwin 20.

3-4-44-3, Jadeja 32-8-78-4 (nb3), Axar 13-1-33-0, Umesh 5-0-12-3, Siraj 6-1-13-0 (nb2) India 2nd innings R.

Sharma not out 5 S. Gill not out 4 Extras (lb4) 4 Total (for 0 wkt, 4 overs) 13 Bowling: Starc 2-0-6-0, Kuhnemann 2-0-3-0 To bat: C. Pujara, V. Kohli, S. Iyer, R. Jadeja, S. Bharat, A. Patel, R.Ashwin, U. Yadav, M. Siraj Toss: India Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

India Cricket Australia Lyon Indore Virat Kohli Richard Kettleborough Joel Wilson Chris Broad TV All P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

20 minutes ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

21 minutes ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;F ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

21 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful launch of Zayed Ambition 2

21 minutes ago
 Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank ..

Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank trade today

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.