Cricket: India v Australia, 3rd Test scoreboard

Indore, India, March 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at lunch on day two of the third Test against India at the Holkar cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday: India 1st innings 109 (V.

Kohli 22, S. Gill 21; M. Kuhnemann 5-16, N. Lyon 3-35) Australia 1st innings (overnight 156-4) T. Head lbw b Jadeja 9 U. Khawaja c Gill b Jadeja 60 M. Labuschagne b Jadeja 31 S. Smith c Bharat b Jadeja 26 P.

Handscomb c Iyer b Ashwin 19 C. Green lbw b Yadav 21 A. Carey lbw b Ashwin 3 M. Starc b Yadav 1 N. Lyon b Ashwin 5 T. Murphy b Yadav 0 M. Kuhnemann not out 0 Extras (b9, lb8, nb5) 22 Total (all out, 76.3 overs) 197 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Head), 2-108 (Labuschagne), 3-125 (Khawaja), 4-146 (Smith), 5-186 (Handscomb), 6-188 (Green), 7-192 (Starc), 8-196 (Carey), 9-197 (Murphy), 10-197 (Lyon) Bowling: Ashwin 20.

3-4-44-3, Jadeja 32-8-78-4 (nb3), Axar 13-1-33-0, Umesh 5-0-12-3, Siraj 6-1-13-0 (nb2) India 2nd innings R.

Sharma not out 5 S. Gill not out 4 Extras (lb4) 4 Total (for 0 wkt, 4 overs) 13 Bowling: Starc 2-0-6-0, Kuhnemann 2-0-3-0 To bat: C. Pujara, V. Kohli, S. Iyer, R. Jadeja, S. Bharat, A. Patel, R.Ashwin, U. Yadav, M. Siraj Toss: India Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)