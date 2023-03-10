Cricket: India v Australia 4th Test scoreboard

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday: Australia 1st innings (overnight 255-4, Khawaja 104, Green 49) T.

Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32 U. Khawaja lbw b Axar 180 M. Labuschagne b Shami 3 S. Smith b Jadeja 38 P. Handscomb b Shami 17 C. Green c Bharat b Ashwin 114 A. Carey c Patel b Ashwin 0 M. Starc c Iyer b Ashwin 6 N.

Lyon c Kohli b Ashwin 34 T. Murphy lbw b Ashwin 41 M. Kuhnemann not out 0 Extras (b9, lb3, nb2, w1) 15 Total (all out, 167.2 overs) 480 Fall of wickets: 1-61 (Head), 2-72 (Labuschagne), 3-151 (Smith), 4-170 (Handscomb), 5-378 (Green), 6-378 (Carey), 7-387 (Starc), 8-409 (Khawaja), 9-479 (Murphy), 10-480 (Lyon) Bowling: Shami 31-3-134-2 (w1, nb2), Yadav 25-2-105-0, Ashwin 47.

2-15-91-6, Jadeja 35-5-89-1, Axar 28-8-47-1, Iyer 1-0-2-0 India 1st innings R.

Sharma not out 17 S. Gill not out 18 Extras (lb1) 1 Total (0 wickets, 10 overs) 36 Still to bat: C. Pujara, V. Kohli, R. Jadeja, S. Iyer, S. Bharat, A. Patel, R. Ashwin, U. Yadav, M. Shami Bowling: Starc 3-1-7-0, Green 2-0-11-0, Lyon 3-0-14-0, Kuhnemann 2-0-3-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)