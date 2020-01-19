Cricket: India v Australia ODI scoreboard

Bangalore, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Scoreboard after Australia's innings in the third and final one-day international against India in Bangalore on Sunday: Australia D.

Warner c Rahul b Shami 3 A. Finch run out (Jadeja//Iyer/Shami) 19 S. Smith c Iyer b Shami 131 M. Labuschagne c Kohli b Jadeja 54 M. Starc c (sub) Chahal b Jadeja 0 A. Carey c Iyer b Yadav 35 A. Turner c Rahul b Saini 4 A.

Agar not out 11 P. Cummins b Shami 0 A. Zampa b Shami 1 J. Hazlewood not out 1 Extras (lb 14, w 13) 27 Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Warner), 2-46 (Finch), 3-173 (Labuschagne), 4-173 (Starc), 5-231 (Carey), 6-238 (Turner), 7-273 (Smith), 8-276 (Cummins), 9-282 (Zampa) Bowling: Bumrah 10-0-38-0 (w8), Shami 10-0-63-4 (w4), Saini 10-0-65-1, Yadav 10-0-62-1 (w1), Jadeja 10-1-44-2 India: S.

Dhawan, R. Sharma, V. Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, S. Iyer, M. Pandey, R. Jadeja, N. Saini, K. Yadav, M. Shami, J. Bumrah Toss: Australia Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)