UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: India V Australia ODI Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 05:40 PM

Cricket: India v Australia ODI scoreboard

Bangalore, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Scoreboard after Australia's innings in the third and final one-day international against India in Bangalore on Sunday: Australia D.

Warner c Rahul b Shami 3 A. Finch run out (Jadeja//Iyer/Shami) 19 S. Smith c Iyer b Shami 131 M. Labuschagne c Kohli b Jadeja 54 M. Starc c (sub) Chahal b Jadeja 0 A. Carey c Iyer b Yadav 35 A. Turner c Rahul b Saini 4 A.

Agar not out 11 P. Cummins b Shami 0 A. Zampa b Shami 1 J. Hazlewood not out 1 Extras (lb 14, w 13) 27 Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Warner), 2-46 (Finch), 3-173 (Labuschagne), 4-173 (Starc), 5-231 (Carey), 6-238 (Turner), 7-273 (Smith), 8-276 (Cummins), 9-282 (Zampa) Bowling: Bumrah 10-0-38-0 (w8), Shami 10-0-63-4 (w4), Saini 10-0-65-1, Yadav 10-0-62-1 (w1), Jadeja 10-1-44-2 India: S.

Dhawan, R. Sharma, V. Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, S. Iyer, M. Pandey, R. Jadeja, N. Saini, K. Yadav, M. Shami, J. Bumrah Toss: Australia Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

India Australia Bangalore Virat Kohli KL Rahul Richard Kettleborough Michael Gough Ranjan Madugalle Sunday TV

Recent Stories

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

27 minutes ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

27 minutes ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

57 minutes ago

UAE, India share &#039;strong sense of responsibil ..

57 minutes ago

Sharjah real estate transactions reached AED24.2 b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.