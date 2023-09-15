Cricket: India v Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

The first innings score in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup between Bangladesh and India in Colombo on Friday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The first innings score in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup between Bangladesh and India in Colombo on Friday: Bangladesh 265-8 in 50 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 80; Towhid Hridoy 54, Nasum Ahmed 44; M. Shami 2-32, S. Thakur 3-65) Toss: India