Cricket: India V Bangladesh Asia Cup Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published September 15, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Cricket: India v Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

The first innings score in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup between Bangladesh and India in Colombo on Friday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The first innings score in the final Super Four match of the Asia Cup between Bangladesh and India in Colombo on Friday: Bangladesh 265-8 in 50 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 80; Towhid Hridoy 54, Nasum Ahmed 44; M. Shami 2-32, S. Thakur 3-65) Toss: India

More Stories From Sports