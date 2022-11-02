UrduPoint.com

Cricket: India V Bangladesh Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Scoreboard after India beat Bangladesh by five runs on DLS method in a Group 2 match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after India beat Bangladesh by five runs on DLS method in a Group 2 match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday: India KL Rahul c Mustafizur b Shakib 50 R.

Sharma c Yasir b Mahmud 2 V. Kohli not out 64 S. Yadav b Shakib 30 H. Pandya c Yasir b Mahmud 5 D. Karthik run out 7 A. Patel c Shakib b Mahmud 7 R. Ashwin not out 13 Extras (lb1, nb3, w2) 6 Total (6 wickets 20 overs) 184 Did not bat: B.

Kumar, M. Shami, A. Singh Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Sharma), 2-78 (Rahul), 3-116 (Yadav), 4-130 (Pandya), 5-150 (Karthik), 6-157 (Patel) Bowling: Taskin 4-0-15-0, Shoriful 4-0-57-0 (w2, nb2), Mahmud 4-0-47-3 (nb1), Mustafizur 4-0-31-0, Shakib 4-0-33-2 Bangladesh (DLS target 151 in 16 overs) N.

Shanto c Yadav b Shami 21 L. Das run out 60 S. Al Hasan c sub b Arshdeep 13 A. Hossain c Yadav b Arshdeep 3 Y. Ali c Arshdeep Singh b Pandya 1 N. Hasan not out 25 M. Hossain b Pandya 6 T. Ahmed not out 12 Extras (lb2, w2) 4 Total (6 wickets, 16 overs) 145 Did not bat: H.

Mahmud, S. islam, M. Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-68 (Das), 2-84 (Shanto), 3-99 (Afif), 4-100 (Shakib), 5-102 (Yasir), 6-108 (Mosaddek) Bowling: Kumar 3-0-27-0, Arshdeep 4-0-38-2, Shami 3-0-25-1, Patel 1-0-6-0, Ashwin 2-0-19-0, Pandya 3-0-28-2 Toss: Bangladesh result: India won by 5 runs (DLS method) Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

