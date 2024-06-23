Cricket: India V Bangladesh T20 World Cup Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 23, 2024 | 02:00 AM
North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Brief scores in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup between India and Bangladesh on Saturday:
India 196-5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Virat Kohli 37, Rishabh Pant 36, Shivam Dube 34; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2-32, Rishad Hossain 2-43) v Bangladesh 146-8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 40; Kuldeep Yadav 3-19)
Toss: Bangladesh
