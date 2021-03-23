UrduPoint.com
Cricket: India V England 1st ODI Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:56 PM

Cricket: India v England 1st ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first one-day international between India and England in Pune on Tuesday

Pune, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the first one-day international between India and England in Pune on Tuesday: India R. Sharma c Buttler b Stokes 28 S.

Dhawan c Morgan b Stokes 98 V. Kohli c Moeen b Wood 56 S. Iyer c sub (Livingstone) b Wood 6 KL Rahul not out 62 H. Pandya c Bairstow b Stokes 1 K. Pandya not out 58 Extras (lb3, w5) 8 Total (50 overs, 5 wickets) 317 Fall of wickets: 1-64 (Sharma), 2-169 (Kohli), 3-187 (Iyer), 4-197 (Dhawan) Did not bat: S.

Thakur, B. Kumar, K. Yadav, P. Krishna Bowling: Wood 10-1-75-2 (w1), S. Curran 10-1-48-0 (w1), T. Curran 10-0-63-0 (w1), Stokes 8-1-34-3, Rashid 9-0-66-0 (w2), Ali 3-0-28-0 England (target 318) J.

Roy c sub (S. Yadav) b Krishna 46 J. Bairstow c Yadav b Thakur 94 B. Stokes sub (Gill) b Krishna 1 E.

Morgan c Rahul b Thakur 22 J. Buttler lbw b Thakur 2 S. Billings c Kohli b Krishna 18 M. Ali c Rahul b Kumar 30 S.

Curran c sub (Gill) b K. Pandya 12 T. Curran c Kumar b Krishna 11 A. Rashid c Rahul b Kumar 0 M. Wood not out 2 Extras (lb3, w10) 13 Total (42.1 overs, all out) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-135 (Roy), 2-137 (Stokes), 4-175 (Morgan), 5-176 (Buttler), 6-217 (Billings), 7-237 (Moeen), 8-239 (S.

Billings), 9-241 (Rashid), 10-251 (T. Curran) Bowling: Kumar 9-0-30-2 (w2), Krishna 8.1-1-54-4 (w7), Thakur 6-0-37-3, Krunal 10-0-59-1, Yadav 8-0-68-0 (w1) Toss: England result: India won by 66 runs Series: India lead the three-match series 1-0 Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

