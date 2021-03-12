UrduPoint.com
Cricket: India V England 1st T20 Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 10:39 PM

Cricket: India v England 1st T20 scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 international between India and England in Ahmedabad on Friday

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 international between India and England in Ahmedabad on Friday: India S. Dhawan b Wood 4 KL Rahul b Archer 1 V.

Kohli Jordan b Rashid 0 R. Pant c Bairstow b Stokes 21 S. Iyer c Malan b Jordan 67 H. Pandya c Jordan b Archer 19 S. Thakur c Malan b Archer 0 W. Sundar not out 3 A. Patel not out 7 Extras (w2) 2 Total (20 overs, 7 wickets) 124 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Rahul), 2-3 (Kohli), 3-20 (Dhawan), 4-48 (Pant), 5-102 (Pandya), 6-102 (Thakur), 7-119 (Iyer) Did not bat: B.

Kumar, Y. Chahal Bowling: Rashid 3-0-14-1, Archer 4-1-23-3 (w1), Wood 4-0-20-1, Jordan 4-0-27-1 (w1), Stokes 3-0-25-1, Curran 2-0-15-0 England (target 125) J.

Roy lbw b Sundar 49 J. Buttler lbw b Chahal 28 D.

Malan not out 24 J. Bairstow not out 26 Extras (w3) 3 Total (15.3 overs, 2 wickets) 130 Fall of wickets: 1-72 (Buttler), 2-89 (Roy) Did not bat: E. Morgan, B. Stokes, S. Curran, J. Archer, C. Jordan, A.

Rashid, M. Wood Bowling: Patel 3-0-24-0, Kumar 2-0-15-0, Chahal 4-0-44-1, Thakur 2-0-16-0 (w3), Pandya 2-0-13-0, Sundar 2.3-0-18-1 Toss: England result: England won by 8 wickets Series: England lead the five-match series 1-0 Umpires: K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

