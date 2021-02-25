UrduPoint.com
Cricket: India V England 3rd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after India's first innings on day two of the day-night third Test against England in Ahmedabad on Thursday: England 1st innings Z.

Crawley lbw b Patel 53 D. Sibley c R. Sharma b I. Sharma 0 J. Bairstow lbw b Patel 0 J. Root lbw b Ashwin 17 B. Stokes lbw b Patel 6 O. Pope b Ashwin 1 B. Foakes b Patel 12 J. Archer b Patel 11 J.

Leach c Pujara b Ashwin 3 S. Broad c Bumrah b Patel 3 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b1, lb2, nb3) 6 Total (48.4 overs, all out) 112 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Sibley), 2-27 (Bairstow), 3-74 (Root), 4-80 (Crawley), 5-81 (Pope), 6-81 (Stokes), 7-93 (Patel), 8-98 (Leach), 9-105 (Broad), 10-112 (Foakes) Bowling: I.

Sharma 5-1-26-1 (nb1), Bumrah 6-3-19-0 (nb1), Patel 21.4-6-38-6, Ashwin 16-6-26-3 India 1st innings (overnight 99-3, R.

Sharma 57, A. Rahane 1) R. Sharma lbw b Leach 66 S. Gill c Crawley b Archer 11 C.

Pujara lbw b Leach 0 V. Kohli b Leach 27 A. Rahane lbw b Leach 7 R. Pant c Foakes b Root 1 R. Ashwin c Crawley b Root 17 W. Sundar b Root 0 A. Patel c Sibley b Root 0 I. Sharma not out 10 J. Bumrah lbw b Root 1 Extras (b2, lb2, w1) 5 Total (53.2 overs, all out) 145 Fall of wickets: 1-33 (Gill), 2-34 (Pujara), 3-98 (Kohli), 4-114 (Rahane), 5-115 (R.

Sharma), 6-117 (Pant), 7-125 (Sundar), 8-125 (Patel), 9-134 (Ashwin), 10-145 (Bumrah) Bowling: Anderson 13-8-20-0, Broad 6-1-16-0, Archer 5-2-24-1, Leach 20-2-54-4, Stokes 3-0-19-0 (w1), Root 6.2-3-8-5 Toss: England Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND) tv umpire: Chettihody Shamshuddin (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)afp

