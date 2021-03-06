UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: India V England 4th Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 04:29 PM

Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard

Completed scoreboard of the fourth and final Test between India and England on day three in Ahmedabad on Saturday

Ahmedabad, India, March 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard of the fourth and final Test between India and England on day three in Ahmedabad on Saturday: England 1st innings 205 (B.

Stokes 55; A. Patel 4-68) India 1st innings (overnight 294-7, W. Sundar 60, A. Patel 11) S. Gill lbw b Anderson 0 R. Sharma lbw b Stokes 49 C. Pujara lbw b Leach 17 V. Kohli c Foakes b Stokes 0 A.

Rahane c Stokes b Anderson 27 R. Pant c Root b Anderson 101 R. Ashwin c Pope b Leach 13 W. Sundar not out 96 A. Patel run out (Bairstow/Root) 43 I. Sharma lbw b Stokes 0 M. Siraj b Stokes 0 Extras (b10, lb6, nb3) 19 Total (114.4 overs, all out) 365 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Gill), 2-40 (Pujara), 3-41 (Kohli), 4-80 (Rahane), 5-121 (R.

Sharma), 6-146 (Ashwin), 7-259 (Pant), 8-365 (Patel), 9-365 (I. Sharma), 10-365 (Siraj) Bowling: Anderson 25-14-44-3, Stokes 27.4-6-89-4 (nb1), Leach 27-5-89-2 (nb1), Bess 17-1-71-0 (nb1), Root 18-1-56-0 England 2nd innings Z.

Crawley c Rahane b Ashwin 5 D. Sibley c Pant b Patel 3 J. Bairstow c R. Sharma b Ashwin 0 J. Root lbw b Ashwin 30 B. Stokes c Kohli b Patel 2 O. Pope st Pant b Patel 15 D. Lawrence b Ashwin 50 B.

Foakes c Rahane b Patel 13 D. Bess c Pant b Patel 2 J. Leach c Rahane b Ashwin 2 J. Anderson not out 1 Extras (b4, lb8) 12 Total (54.5 overs, all out) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Crawley), 2-10 (Bairstow), 3-20 (Sibley), 4-30 (Stokes), 5-65 (Pope), 6-65 (Root), 7-109 (Foakes), 8-111 (Bess), 9-134 (Leach), 10-135 (Lawrence) Bowling: Siraj 4-0-12-0, Patel 24-6-48-5, Ashwin 22.5-4-47-5, Sundar 4-0-16-0 Toss: England result: India won by an innings and 25 runs Series: India won four-Test series 3-1 Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

India Ahmedabad Lawrence Anderson Virat Kohli TV All

Recent Stories

Six People Arrested Following Violent Demonstratio ..

1 minute ago

China's vice foreign minister, Indian Ambassador d ..

1 minute ago

Cotton factory gutted in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Anti-coup protests continue in Myanmar as UN urged ..

1 minute ago

IESCO assures full cooperation to traders for reso ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives in Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.