Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard

Completed scoreboard of the fourth and final Test between India and England on day three in Ahmedabad on Saturday

Ahmedabad, India, March 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Completed scoreboard of the fourth and final Test between India and England on day three in Ahmedabad on Saturday: England 1st innings 205 (B.

Stokes 55; A. Patel 4-68) India 1st innings (overnight 294-7, W. Sundar 60, A. Patel 11) S. Gill lbw b Anderson 0 R. Sharma lbw b Stokes 49 C. Pujara lbw b Leach 17 V. Kohli c Foakes b Stokes 0 A.

Rahane c Stokes b Anderson 27 R. Pant c Root b Anderson 101 R. Ashwin c Pope b Leach 13 W. Sundar not out 96 A. Patel run out (Bairstow/Root) 43 I. Sharma lbw b Stokes 0 M. Siraj b Stokes 0 Extras (b10, lb6, nb3) 19 Total (114.4 overs, all out) 365 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Gill), 2-40 (Pujara), 3-41 (Kohli), 4-80 (Rahane), 5-121 (R.

Sharma), 6-146 (Ashwin), 7-259 (Pant), 8-365 (Patel), 9-365 (I. Sharma), 10-365 (Siraj) Bowling: Anderson 25-14-44-3, Stokes 27.4-6-89-4 (nb1), Leach 27-5-89-2 (nb1), Bess 17-1-71-0 (nb1), Root 18-1-56-0 England 2nd innings Z.

Crawley c Rahane b Ashwin 5 D. Sibley c Pant b Patel 3 J. Bairstow c R. Sharma b Ashwin 0 J. Root lbw b Ashwin 30 B. Stokes c Kohli b Patel 2 O. Pope st Pant b Patel 15 D. Lawrence b Ashwin 50 B.

Foakes c Rahane b Patel 13 D. Bess c Pant b Patel 2 J. Leach c Rahane b Ashwin 2 J. Anderson not out 1 Extras (b4, lb8) 12 Total (54.5 overs, all out) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Crawley), 2-10 (Bairstow), 3-20 (Sibley), 4-30 (Stokes), 5-65 (Pope), 6-65 (Root), 7-109 (Foakes), 8-111 (Bess), 9-134 (Leach), 10-135 (Lawrence) Bowling: Siraj 4-0-12-0, Patel 24-6-48-5, Ashwin 22.5-4-47-5, Sundar 4-0-16-0 Toss: England result: India won by an innings and 25 runs Series: India won four-Test series 3-1 Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)