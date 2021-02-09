UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: India V England First Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:34 PM

Cricket: India v England first Test scoreboard

Final scoreboard of the opening Test between India and England on day five in Chennai on Tuesday

Chennai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Final scoreboard of the opening Test between India and England on day five in Chennai on Tuesday: England 1st innings 578 (Root 218; Bumrah 3-84, Ashwin 3-146) India 1st innings 337 (Pant 91, Sundar 85; Bess 4-76) England 2nd innings 178 (Root 40; Ashwin 6-61) India 2nd innings (target 420 - overnight 39-1, Gill 15, Pujara 12) R.

Sharma b Leach 12 S. Gill b Anderson 50 C. Pujara c Stokes b Leach 15 V. Kohli b Stokes 72 A. Rahane b Anderson 0 R. Pant c Root b Anderson 11 W. Sundar c Buttler b Bess 0 R. Ashwin c Buttler B Leach 9 S.

Nadeem c Burns b Leach 0 I.

Sharma not out 5 J. Bumrah c Buttler b Archer 4 Extras (b8, lb5, nb1) 14 Total (58.1 overs, all out) 192 Fall of wicket: 1-25 (R. Sharma), 2-58 (Pujara), 3-92 (Gill), 4-92 (Rahane), 5-110 (Pant), 6-117 (Sundar), 7-171 (Ashwin), 8-179 (Kohli), 9-179 (Nadeem), 10-192 (Bumrah) Bowling: Archer 9.1-4-23-1, Leach 26-4-76-4 (nb1), Anderson 11-4-17-3, Bess 8-0-50-1, Stokes 4-1-13-1 Toss: England result: England won by 227 runs Series: England lead the four-Test series 1-0 Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND) and Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

India Chennai Lead Anderson Virat Kohli TV All

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister hails Sheikha Fatima&#039;s effor ..

21 minutes ago

FAB sponsors Emirati law students

21 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open

2 minutes ago

1216 Kanals land retrieves in Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases rise to 2,120 in Mongolia

2 minutes ago

England defeats India in 1st Test match by 227 run ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.