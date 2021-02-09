Cricket: India v England first Test scoreboard

Final scoreboard of the opening Test between India and England on day five in Chennai on Tuesday

Chennai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Final scoreboard of the opening Test between India and England on day five in Chennai on Tuesday: England 1st innings 578 (Root 218; Bumrah 3-84, Ashwin 3-146) India 1st innings 337 (Pant 91, Sundar 85; Bess 4-76) England 2nd innings 178 (Root 40; Ashwin 6-61) India 2nd innings (target 420 - overnight 39-1, Gill 15, Pujara 12) R.

Sharma b Leach 12 S. Gill b Anderson 50 C. Pujara c Stokes b Leach 15 V. Kohli b Stokes 72 A. Rahane b Anderson 0 R. Pant c Root b Anderson 11 W. Sundar c Buttler b Bess 0 R. Ashwin c Buttler B Leach 9 S.

Nadeem c Burns b Leach 0 I.

Sharma not out 5 J. Bumrah c Buttler b Archer 4 Extras (b8, lb5, nb1) 14 Total (58.1 overs, all out) 192 Fall of wicket: 1-25 (R. Sharma), 2-58 (Pujara), 3-92 (Gill), 4-92 (Rahane), 5-110 (Pant), 6-117 (Sundar), 7-171 (Ashwin), 8-179 (Kohli), 9-179 (Nadeem), 10-192 (Bumrah) Bowling: Archer 9.1-4-23-1, Leach 26-4-76-4 (nb1), Anderson 11-4-17-3, Bess 8-0-50-1, Stokes 4-1-13-1 Toss: England result: England won by 227 runs Series: England lead the four-Test series 1-0 Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND) and Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)