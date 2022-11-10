Cricket: India v England scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after England beat India in the second Twenty20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday: India K. Rahul c Buttler b Woakes 5 R.

Sharma c Curran b Jordan 27 V. Kohli c Rashid b Jordan 50 S. Yadav c Salt b Rashid 14 H. Pandya hit wicket b Jordan 63 R. Pant run out (Buttler/Jordan) 6 R. Ashwin not out 0 Extras (w3) 3 Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 168 Did not bat: A.

Patel, B. Kumar, M. Shami, A. Singh Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Rahul), 2-56 (Sharma), 3-75 (Yadav), 4-136 (Kohli), 5-158 (Pant), 6-168 (Pandya) Bowling: Stokes 2-0-18-0, Woakes 3-0-24-1 (w2), Curran 4-0-42-0, Rashid 4-0-20-1, Livingstone 3-0-21-0, Jordan 4-0-43-3 (w1) England J.

Buttler not out 80 A. Hales not out 86 Extras (w4) 4 Total (for 0 wkts, 16 overs) 170 Did not bat: P. Salt, B. Stokes, H. Brook, L. Livingstone, M. Ali, S. Curran, C. Woakes, C. Jordan, A. Rashid Bowling: Kumar 2-0-25-0 (w1), Singh 2-0-15-0 (w1), Patel 4-0-30-0, Shami 3-0-39-0, Ashwin 2-0-27-0 (w2), Pandya 3-0-34-0 Toss: England result: England won by 10 wickets Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)