UrduPoint.com

Cricket: India V England Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published November 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Cricket: India v England scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after England beat India in the second Twenty20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday: India K. Rahul c Buttler b Woakes 5 R.

Sharma c Curran b Jordan 27 V. Kohli c Rashid b Jordan 50 S. Yadav c Salt b Rashid 14 H. Pandya hit wicket b Jordan 63 R. Pant run out (Buttler/Jordan) 6 R. Ashwin not out 0 Extras (w3) 3 Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 168 Did not bat: A.

Patel, B. Kumar, M. Shami, A. Singh Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Rahul), 2-56 (Sharma), 3-75 (Yadav), 4-136 (Kohli), 5-158 (Pant), 6-168 (Pandya) Bowling: Stokes 2-0-18-0, Woakes 3-0-24-1 (w2), Curran 4-0-42-0, Rashid 4-0-20-1, Livingstone 3-0-21-0, Jordan 4-0-43-3 (w1) England J.

Buttler not out 80 A. Hales not out 86 Extras (w4) 4 Total (for 0 wkts, 16 overs) 170 Did not bat: P. Salt, B. Stokes, H. Brook, L. Livingstone, M. Ali, S. Curran, C. Woakes, C. Jordan, A. Rashid Bowling: Kumar 2-0-25-0 (w1), Singh 2-0-15-0 (w1), Patel 4-0-30-0, Shami 3-0-39-0, Ashwin 2-0-27-0 (w2), Pandya 3-0-34-0 Toss: England result: England won by 10 wickets Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

India World Adelaide Rashid Livingstone Virat Kohli Kumar Dharmasena Paul Reiffel Chris Gaffaney David Boon TV P

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on soci ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

28 minutes ago
 "Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

2 hours ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

2 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.