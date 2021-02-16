Cricket: India v England second Test scoreboard

Final scoreboard on day four of the second Test between India and England in Chennai on Tuesday: India 1st innings

Chennai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Final scoreboard on day four of the second Test between India and England in Chennai on Tuesday: India 1st innings (329, R. Sharma 161; M.

Ali 4-128) England 1st innings (134, B. Foakes 42 not out; R. Ashwin 5-43) India 2nd innings (286, R. Ashwin 106; M. Ali 4-98, J. Leach 4-100) England 2nd innings (target 482 - overnight 53-3, Lawrence 19, Root 2) R.

Burns c Kohli b Ashwin 25 D. Sibley lbw b Patel 3 D. Lawrence st Pant b Ashwin 26 J. Leach c R. Sharma b Patel 0 J. Root c Rahane b Patel 33 B. Stokes c Kohli b Ashwin 8 O. Pope c I. Sharma b Patel 12 B.

Foakes c Patel b Yadav 2 M. Ali st Pant b Yadav 43 O. Stone lbw b Patel 0 S. Broad not out 5 Extras (b6, lb1) 7 Total (54.2 overs, all out) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Sibley), 2-49 (Burns), 3-50 (Leach), 4-66 (Lawrence), 5-90 (Stokes, 6-110 (Pope), 7-116 (Foakes), 8-116 (Root), 9-126 (Stone), 10-164 (Ali) Bowling: Sharma 6-3-13-0, Patel 21-5-60-5, Ashwin 18-5-53-3, Siraj 3-1-6-0, Yadav 6.2-1-25-2 Toss: India result: India won by 317 runs Series: Four-Test series level at 1-1 Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)