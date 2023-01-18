UrduPoint.com

Cricket: India V New Zealand 1st ODI Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published January 18, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Cricket: India v New Zealand 1st ODI scores

Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Hyderabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the first one-day international between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday:India 349-8 in 50 overs (S. Gill 208, S. Yadav 31; D. Mitchell 2-30, H Shipley 2-74)Toss: India

