Cricket: India V New Zealand 1st ODI Scores

January 18, 2023

Cricket: India v New Zealand 1st ODI scores

Brief scores from the first one-day international between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Hyderabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first one-day international between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday: India 349-8 in 50 overs (S.

Gill 208, S. Yadav 31) New Zealand 337 all out in 49.2 overs (M. Bracewell 140, M. Santner 57; M. Siraj 4-46) Toss: IndiaResult: India won by 12 runsSeries: India lead three-match series 1-0

