Cricket: India v New Zealand 1st T20I scores

Ranchi, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the opening Twenty20 international between India and New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday:New Zealand 176-6 in 20 overs (D. Conway 52, D. Mitchell 59 not out; W. Sundar 2-22)Toss: India