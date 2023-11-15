Open Menu

Cricket: India V New Zealand World Cup Semi-final Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published November 15, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Scoreboard in the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Wednesday

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Wednesday:

India

R. Sharma c Williamson b Southee 47

S. Gill not out 80

V. Kohli c Conway b Southee 117

S. Iyer c Mitchell b Boult 105

KL Rahul not out 39

S. Yadav c Phillips b Southee 1

Extras (b1, lb1, w6) 8

Total (4 wkts, 50 overs) 397

Did not bat: R Jadeja, J Bumrah, K Yadav, M Shami, M Siraj

Fall of wickets: 1-71 (Rohit), 2-327 (Kohli), 3-381 (Iyer), 4-382 (S Yadav)

Bowling: Boult 10-0-86-1 (2w); Southee 10-0-100-3 (1w); Santner 10-1-51-0; Ferguson 8-0-65-0 (1w); Ravindra 7-0-60-0 (2w); Phillips 5-0-33-0

New Zealand

D. Conway c Rahul b Shami 13

R. Ravindra c Rahul b Shami 13

K. Williamson c S Yadav b Shami 69

D.

Mitchell c Jadeja b Shami 134

T. Latham lbw b Shami 0

G. Phillips c Jadeja b Bumrah 41

M. Chapman c Jadeja b Kuldeep 2

M. Santner c Rohit b Siraj 9

T. Southee c Rahul b Shami 9

T. Boult not out 2

L. Ferguson c Rahul b Shami 6

Extras (b4, lb5, nb1, w19) 29

Total (all out, 48.5 overs) 327

Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Conway), 2-39 (Ravindra), 3-220 (Williamson), 4-220 (Latham), 5-295 (Phillips), 6-298 (Chapman), 7-306 (Mitchell), 8-319 (Santner), 9-321 (Southee), 10-327 (Ferguson)

Bowling: Bumrah 10-1-64-1 (6w); Siraj 9-0-78-1 (3w); Shami 9.5-0-57-7 (2w); Jadeja 10-0-63-0 (1nb); Kuldeep 10-0-56-1

result: India won by 70 runs

Toss: India

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

tv Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

