Cricket: India V Pakistan World Cup Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 14, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Scoreboard of the World Cup group match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard of the World Cup group match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday:

Pakistan

A. Shafique lbw b Siraj 20

Imam-ul-Haq c Rahul b Pandya 36

B. Azam b Siraj 50

M. Rizwan b Bumrah 49

S. Shakeel lbw b Kuldeep 6

I. Ahmed b Kuldeep 4

S. Khan b Bumrah 2

M. Nawaz c Bumrah b Pandya 4

H. Ali c Gill b Jadeja 12

S. Shah Afridi not out 2

H. Rauf lbw b Jadeja 2

Extras (b1, lb2, w1) 4

Total (all out, 42.5 overs) 191

Fall of wickets: 1-41 (Shafique), 2-73 (Imam-ul-Haq), 3-155 (Azam), 4-162 (Shakeel), 5-166 (Iftikhar), 6-168 (Rizwan), 7-171 (Shadab), 8-187 (Nawaz), 9-187 (Ali), 10-191 (Rauf)

Bowling: Bumrah 7-1-19-2 (w1), Siraj 8-0-50-2, Pandya 6-0-34-2, Kuldeep 10-0-35-2, Jadeja 9.

5-0-38-2, Thakur 2-0-12-0

India (target 192)

R. Sharma c Iftikhar b Shaheen 86

S. Gill c Shadab b Shaheen 16

V. Kohli c Nawaz b Ali 16

S. Iyer not out 53

KL Rahul not out 19

Extras (lb1, w1) 2

Total (3 wickets, 30.3 overs) 192

Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Gill), 2-79 (Kohli), 3-156 (Rohit)

Did not bat: H. Pandya, R. Jadeja, S. Thakur, J. Bumrah, K. Yadav, M. Siraj

Bowling: Shaheen 6-0-36-2 (w1), Ali 6-0-34-1, Nawaz 8.3-0-47-0, Rauf 6-0-43-0, Shadab 4-0-31-0

result: India won by 7 wickets

Toss: India

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

