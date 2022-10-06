Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

Brief scores after South Africa's innings in the first one-day international against India in Lucknow on Thursday

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Brief scores after South Africa's innings in the first one-day international against India in Lucknow on Thursday: South Africa 249-4, 40 overs (Quinton de Kock 48, Heinrich Klaasen 74 not out, David Miller 75 not out; Shardul Thakur 2-35, Kuldeep Yadav 1-39)Toss: India