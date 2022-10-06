Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

Brief scores from the opening one-day international between India and South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the opening one-day international between India and South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday: South Africa 249-4 in 40 overs (David Miller 75 not out, Heinrich Klaasen 74 not out, Quinton de Kock 48; Shardul Thakur 2-35, Kuldeep Yadav 1-39) v India 240-8 in 40 overs (Sanju Samson 86 not out, Shreyas Iyer 50; Lungi Ngidi 3-52) Toss: IndiaResult: South Africa won by nine runsSeries: South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0