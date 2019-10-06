Cricket: India v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Visakhapatnam, India, Oct 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Final scoreboard on the last day of the first Test between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Sunday: India 1st innings 502-7 dec (M.

Agarwal 215, R. Sharma 176; K. Maharaj 3-189) South Africa 1st innings 431 (D. Elgar 160, Q. de Kock 111; R. Ashwin 7-145) India 2nd innings 323-4 dec (R. Sharma 127, C. Pujara 81; K. Maharaj 2-129) South Africa 2nd innings (target 395, overnight 11-1) A.

Markram c & b Jadeja 39 D. Elgar lbw Jadeja 2 T. de Bruyn b Ashwin 10 T. Bavuma b Shami 0 F. du Plessis b Shami 13 Q. de Kock b Shami 0 S. Muthusamy not out 49 V.

Philander lbw Jadeja 0 K. Maharaj lbw Jadeja 0 D.

Piedt b Shami 56 K. Rabada c Saha b Shami 18 Extras (b2, lb2) 4 Total (all out, 63.5 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Elgar), 2-19 (de Bryun), 3-20 (Bavuma), 4-52 (du Plessis), 5-60 (de Kock), 6-70 (Markram), 7-70 (Philander), 8-70 (Maharaj), 9-161 (Piedt), 10-191 (Rabada) Bowling: Ashwin 20-5-44-1, Jadeja 25-6-87-4, Shami 10.5-2-35-5, I.

Sharma 7-2-18-0, R. Sharma 1-0-3-0 Toss: India result: India won by 203 runs Series: India lead the three-match series 1-0 Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).