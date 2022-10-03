UrduPoint.com

Cricket: India V South Africa 2nd T20 Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 03, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Cricket: India v South Africa 2nd T20 scores

Guwahati, India, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Brief scores in the second Twenty20 international between India and South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday: India: 237-3 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61, KL Rahul 57, Virat Kohli 49 not out, Rohit Sharma 43; Keshav Maharaj 2-23) v South Africa: 221-3 (David Miller 106 not out, Quinton de Kock 69 not out; Arshdeep Singh 2-62) Toss: South AfricaResult: India won by 16 runsSeries: India lead the three-match series 2-0

More Stories From Sports

