Cricket: India v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the second Test between India and South Africa in Pune on Thursday

Pune, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the second Test between India and South Africa in Pune on Thursday: India M. Agarwal c du Plessis b Rabada 108 R.

Sharma c de Kock b Rabada 14 C. Pujara c du Plessis b Rabada 58 V. Kohli not out 63 A. Rahane not out 18 Extras (lb6, nb6) 12 Total (3 wickets, 85.1 overs) 273 To bat: R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, W. Saha, U.

Yadav, I. Sharma, M.

Shami Fall of wickets: 1-25 (R. Sharma), 2-163 (Pujara), 3-198 (Agarwal) Bowling: Philander 17-5-37-0, Rabada 18.1-2-48-3 (nb4), Nortje 13-3-60-0, Maharaj 29-8-89-0, Muthusamy 6-1-22-0 (nb2), Elgar 2-0-11-0 South Africa: F.

du Plessis (capt), A. Markram, D. Elgar, T. de Bruyn, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, V. Philander, S. Muthusamy, K. Maharaj, A. Nortje, K. Rabada Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Nigel Llong (ENG)tv Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson (WIS)