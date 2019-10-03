Cricket: India v South Africa Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end of India's first innings on day two of the opening Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Visakhapatnam, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the end of India's first innings on day two of the opening Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday: India (overnight 202-0, M.

Agarwal 84, R. Sharma 115) M. Agarwal c Piedt b Elgar 215 R. Sharma st de Kock b Maharaj 176 C. Pujara b Philander 6 V. Kohli c & b Muthusamy 20 A. Rahane c Bavuma b Maharaj 15 R. Jadeja not out 30 H.

Vihari c Elgar b Maharaj 10 W. Saha c Muthusamy b Piedt 21 R. Ashwin not out 1 Extras (b4, lb1, nb2, w1) 8 Total (7 wickets dec, 136 overs) 502 To bat: I.

Sharma, M. Shami Fall of wickets: 1-317 (Sharma), 2-324 (Pujara), 3-377 (Kohli), 4-431 (Rahane), 5-436 (Agarwal), 6-457 (Vihari), 7-494 (Saha) Bowling: Philander 22-4-68-1, Rabada 24-7-66-0, Maharaj 55-6-189-2 (nb1), Piedt 19-1-107-1, Muthusamy 15-1-63-1 (w1, nb1), Elgar 1-0-4-1 South Africa: F.

du Plessis (capt), A. Markram, D. Elgar, T. de Bruyn, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, V. Philander, S. Muthusamy, K. Maharaj, D. Piedt, K. Rabada Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG) tv Umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG) Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson (WIS) afp