Cricket: India v South Africa Test scoreboard

Visakhapatnam, India, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the end of South Africa's first innings on day four of the first Test against India in Visakhapatnam on Saturday: India 1st innings 502-7 dec (M.

Agarwal 215, R. Sharma 176; K. Maharaj 3-189) South Africa 1st innings (overnight 385-8) D. Elgar c Pujara b Jadeja 160 A. Markram b Ashwin 5 T. de Bruyn c Saha b Ashwin 4 D. Piedt b Jadeja 0 T.

Bavuma lbw b I. Sharma 18 F. du Plessis c Pujara b Ashwin 55 Q. de Kock b Ashwin 111 S. Muthusamy not out 33 V. Philander b Ashwin 0 K.

Maharaj c Agarwal b Ashwin 9 K. Rabada lbw b Ashwin 15 Extras (b12, lb4, nb5) 21 Total (all out, 131.2 overs) 431 Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Markram), 2-31 (de Bruyn), 3-34 (Piedt), 4-63 (Bavuma, 5-178 (du Plessis), 6-342 (Elgar), 7-370 (de Kock), 8-376 (Philander), 9-396 (Maharaj), 10-431 (Rabada) Bowling: Sharma 16-2-54-1 (nb1), Shami 18-4-47-0 (nb1), Ashwin 46.2-11-145-7, Jadeja 40-5-124-2 (nb1), Vihari 9-1-38-0 (nb2), Sharma 2-1-7-0 Toss: India Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).