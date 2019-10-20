UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: India V South Africa Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

Cricket: India v South Africa Test scoreboard

Ranchi, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the end of India's first innings on day two of the third and final Test against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday: India 1st innings (overnight 224-3, R.

Sharma 117, A. Rahane 83) M. Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 10 R. Sharma c Ngidi b Rabada 212 C. Pujara lbw b Rabada 0 V. Kohli lbw b Nortje 12 A. Rahane c Klaasen b Linde 115 R. Jadeja c Klaasen b Linde 51 W.

Saha b Linde 24 R. Ashwin st Klaasen b Piedt 14 U. Yadav c Klaasen b Linde 31 S. Nadeem not out 1 M. Shami not out 10 Extras (b10, lb6, nb1) 17 Total (9 wickets dec, 116.

3 overs) 497 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Agarwal), 2-16 (Pujara), 3-39 (Kohli), 4-306 (Rahane), 5-370 (Sharma), 6-417 (Saha), 7-450 (Jadeja), 8-464 (Ashwin), 9-482 (Yadav) Bowling: Rabada 23-7-85-3 (nb1), Lungi 20-5-83-0, Nortje 24.3-5-79-1, Linde 31-2-133-4, Piedt 18-3-101-1 South Africa: F.

du Plessis (capt), D. Elgar, Q. de Kock, Z. Hamza, T. Bavuma, H. Klaasen (wk), G. Linde, D. Piedt, K. Rabada, A. Nortje, L. Ngidi Toss: India Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Nigel Llong (ENG)tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).

Related Topics

India Ranchi South Africa Virat Kohli Nigel Llong Richard Illingworth Chris Gaffaney December Sunday TV

Recent Stories

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

2 hours ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to boost aviation

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Mushrif Mall

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.