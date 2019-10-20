Cricket: India v South Africa Test scoreboard

Ranchi, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the end of India's first innings on day two of the third and final Test against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday: India 1st innings (overnight 224-3, R.

Sharma 117, A. Rahane 83) M. Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 10 R. Sharma c Ngidi b Rabada 212 C. Pujara lbw b Rabada 0 V. Kohli lbw b Nortje 12 A. Rahane c Klaasen b Linde 115 R. Jadeja c Klaasen b Linde 51 W.

Saha b Linde 24 R. Ashwin st Klaasen b Piedt 14 U. Yadav c Klaasen b Linde 31 S. Nadeem not out 1 M. Shami not out 10 Extras (b10, lb6, nb1) 17 Total (9 wickets dec, 116.

3 overs) 497 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Agarwal), 2-16 (Pujara), 3-39 (Kohli), 4-306 (Rahane), 5-370 (Sharma), 6-417 (Saha), 7-450 (Jadeja), 8-464 (Ashwin), 9-482 (Yadav) Bowling: Rabada 23-7-85-3 (nb1), Lungi 20-5-83-0, Nortje 24.3-5-79-1, Linde 31-2-133-4, Piedt 18-3-101-1 South Africa: F.

du Plessis (capt), D. Elgar, Q. de Kock, Z. Hamza, T. Bavuma, H. Klaasen (wk), G. Linde, D. Piedt, K. Rabada, A. Nortje, L. Ngidi Toss: India Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Nigel Llong (ENG)tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).