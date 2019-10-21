Cricket: India v South Africa Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at at the end of South Africa's first innings on day three of the third and final Test against India in Ranchi on Monday

Sharma 212, A. Rahane 115; G. Linde 4-133) South Africa 1st innings (overnight 9-2, Z. Hamza 0, F. du Plessis 1) D. Elgar c Saha b Shami 0 Q. de Kock c Saha b Yadav 4 Z. Hamza b Jadeja 62 F. du Plessis b Yadav 1 T.

Bavuma st Saha b Nadeem 32 H. Klaasen b Jadeja 6 G. Linde c Rohit b Yadav 37 D. Piedt lbw b Shami 4 K.

Rabada run out (Yadav) 0 A. Nortje lbw b Nadeem 4 L. Ngidi not out 0 Extras (b8, lb3, nb1) 12 Total (all out, 56.2 overs) 162 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Elgar), 2-8 (de Kock), 3-16 (du Plessis), 4-107 (Hamza), 5-107 (Bavuma), 6-119 (Klaasen), 7-129 (Piedt), 8-130 (Rabada), 9-162 (Linde) Bowling: Shami 10-4-22-2, Yadav 9-1-40-3, Nadeem 11.2-4-22-2 (nb1), Jadeja 14-3-19-2, Ashwin 12-1-48-0 Toss: India Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Nigel Llong (ENG)tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)