Cricket: India v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI scores

Brief scores from the second one-day international between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday: Sri Lanka 215 all out in 39.4 overs (N.

Fernando 50; M. Siraj 3-30, K. Yadav 3-51) v India 219-6 in 43.2 overs (KL Rahul 64 not out) Toss: Sri LankaResult: India won by four wicketsSeries: India lead the three-match series 2-0