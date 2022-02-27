Cricket: India v Sri Lanka 2nd T20I scoreboard

Dharamsala, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard of the second Twenty20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Dharamsala on Saturday: Sri Lanka P. Nissanka lbw b Kumar 75 D.

Gunathilaka c V. Iyer b Jadeja 38 C. Asalanka lbw b Chahal 2 K. Mishara c S. Iyer b Patel 1 D. Chandimal c Sharma b Bumrah 9 D. Shanaka not out 47 C. Karunaratne not out 0 Extras (lb7, w4) 11 Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 183 Did not bat: D.

Chameera, P. Jayawickrama, L. Kumara, B. Fernando Fall of wickets: 1-67 (Gunathilaka), 2-71 (Asalanka), 3-76 (Mishara), 4-102 (Chandimal), 5-160 (Nissanka) Bowling: Kumar 4-0-36-1 (w1), Bumrah 4-0-24-1 (w2), Patel 4-0-52-1 (w1), Chahal 4-0-27-1, Jadeja 4-0-37-1 India (target 184) R.

Sharma b Chameera 1 I. Kishan c Shanaka b Kumara 16 S. Iyer not out 74 S. Samson c Fernando b Kumara 39 R. Jadeja not out 45 Extras (lb2, nb1, w8) 11 Total (3 wickets, 17.1 overs) 186 Did not bat: V.

Iyer, D. Hooda, H. Patel, B. Kumar, J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Rohit), 2-44 (Kishan), 3-128 (Samson) Bowling: Chameera 3.1-0-39-1 (w3), Fernando 4-0-47-0 (w1, nb1), Kumara 3-0-31-2 (w1), Jayawickrama 2-0-19-0, Karunaratne 3-0-24-0, Shanaka 2-0-24-0 (w3) Toss: India result: India won by 7 wickets Series: India lead the three-match series 2-0 Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND), KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)tv Umpire: Anil Chaudhary (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)