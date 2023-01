Cricket: India v Sri Lanka 2nd T20I scores

Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday

Pune, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Pune on Thursday: Sri Lanka 206-6 in 20 overs (D.

Shanaka 56 not out, K. Mendis 52; U. Malik 3-48, A. Patel 2-24) v India 190-8 in 20 overs (A. Patel 65, S. Yadav 51; K. Rajitha 2-22, D. Madushanka 2-45, D. Shanaka 2-4) Toss: IndiaResult: Sri Lanka won by 16 runsSeries: Three-match series level at 1-1