Cricket: India v Sri Lanka third T20I scoreboard

Dharamsala, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Scoreboard of the third and final Twenty20 international between India and Sri Lanka in Dharamsala on Sunday: Sri Lanka P.

Nissanka c V. Iyer b Avesh 1 D. Gunathilaka b Siraj 0 C. Asalanka c Samson b Avesh 4 J. Liyanage b Bishnoi 9 D. Chandimal c V. Iyer b Patel 22 D. Shanaka not out 74 C. Karunaratne not out 12 Extras (b4, lb14, w6) 24 Total (5 wickets, 20 overs) 146 Did not bat: D.Chameera, J.

Vandersay, L. Kumara, B. Fernando Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Gunathilaka), 2-5 (Nissanka), 3-11 (Asalanka), 4-29 (Liyanage,), 5-60 (Chandimal) Bowling: Siraj 4-0-22-1, Avesh 4-1-23-2 (w2), Patel 4-0-29-1 (w1), Kuldeep 4-0-22-0, Bishnoi 4-0-32-1 (w3) India (target 147) S.

Samson c Chandimal b Karunaratne 18 R. Sharma c Karunaratne b Chameera 5 S. Iyer not out 73 D. Hooda b Kumara 21 V. Iyer c sub b Kumara 5 R. Jadeja not out 22 Extras (w4) 4 Total (4 wickets, 16.5 overs) 148 Did not bat: H.

Patel, K. Yadav, R. Bishnoi, M. Siraj, A. Khan Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Rohit), 2-51 (Samson), 3-89 (Hooda), 4-103 (V. Iyer) Bowling: Fernando 4-0-35-0, Chameera 3-0-19-1 (w2), Kumara 3.5-0-39-2 (w2), Karunaratne 3.4-0-31-1, Vandersay 2.2-0-24-0 Toss: Sri Lanka result: India won by six wickets Series: India won the three-match series 3-0 Umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)tv umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)