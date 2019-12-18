Cricket: India v West India ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard after India's innings in the second one-day international against West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Scoreboard after India's innings in the second one-day international against West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday: India R.

Sharma c Hope b Cottrell 159 KL Rahul c Chase b Joseph 102 V. Kohli c Chase b Pollard 0 S. Iyer c Hope b Cottrell 53 R. Pant c Pooran b Paul 39 K. Jadhav not out 16 R. Jadeja not out 0 Extras (b1, lb3, nb1, w13) 18 Total (5 wickets, 50 overs) 387 Did not bat: D.

Chahar, M. Shami, S. Thakur, K. Yadav Fall of wickets: 1-227 (Rahul), 2-232 (Kohli), 3-292 (Sharma), 4-365 (Pant), 5-373 (Iyer) Bowling: Cottrell 9-0-83-2 (w2), Holder 9-0-45-0 (w1), Pierre 9-0-62-0 (w2), Paul 7-0-57-1 (w1), Joseph 9-1-68-1 (w3), Chase 5-0-48-0 (w3, nb1), Pollard 2-0-20-1 (w1) West Indies: K.

Pollard, S. Hope, E. Lewis, S. Hetmyer, N. Pooran, R. Chase, J. Holder, K. Paul, K. Pierre, A. Joseph, S. Cottrell Toss: West Indies Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Rod Tucker (AUS) tv umpire: Shaun George (RSA) Match referee: David Boon (AUS) afp