Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

Scoreboard after India's innings in the third and final Twenty20 international against West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Scoreboard after India's innings in the third and final Twenty20 international against West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday: India R. Sharma c Walsh Jr b Williams 71 KL Rahul c Pooran b Cottrell 91 R.

Pant c Holder b Pollard 0 V. Kohli not out 70 S. Iyer not out 0 Extras (b1, lb2, w4, nb1) 8 Total (3 wickets, 20 overs) 240 Did not bat: S. Dube, W. Sundar, D. Chahar, B. Kumar, K. Yadav, M.

Shami Fall of wickets: 1-135 (Sharma), 2-138 (Pant), 3-233 (Rahul) Bowling: Cottrell 4-0-40-1 (w1), Holder 4-0-54-0 (w1), Pierre 2-0-35-0 (w1), Williams 4-0-37-1, Walsh Jr 4-0-38-0, Pollard 2-0-33-1 (w1, nb1) West Indies: K.

Pollard, E. Lewis, L. Simmons, B. King, S. Hetmyer, N. Pooran, J. Holder, K. Pierre, K. Williams, S. Cottrell, H. Walsh Jr Toss: West Indies Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND) and CK Nandan (IND) tv umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND) Match referee: David Boon (AUS) afp