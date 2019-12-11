Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

Final scoreboard of the third and final Twenty20 international between India and West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Final scoreboard of the third and final Twenty20 international between India and West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday: India R. Sharma c Walsh Jr b Williams 71 KL Rahul c Pooran b Cottrell 91 R.

Pant c Holder b Pollard 0 V. Kohli not out 70 S. Iyer not out 0 Extras (b1, lb2, w4, nb1) 8 Total (3 wickets, 20 overs) 240 Did not bat: S. Dube, W. Sundar, D. Chahar, B. Kumar, K. Yadav, M. Shami Fall of wickets: 1-135 (Sharma), 2-138 (Pant), 3-233 (Rahul) Bowling: Cottrell 4-0-40-1 (w1), Holder 4-0-54-0 (w1), Pierre 2-0-35-0 (w1), Williams 4-0-37-1, Walsh Jr 4-0-38-0, Pollard 2-0-33-1 (w1, nb1) West Indies (target 241) L.

Simmons c Iyer b Shami 7 B King c Rahul b Kumar 5 S. Hetmyer c Rahul b Yadav 41 N.

Pooran c Dube b Chahar 0 K. Pollard c sub (Jadeja) b Kumar 68 J. Holder c sub (Pandey) b Yadav 8 H. Walsh Jr b Shami 11 K.

Pierre c sub (Jadeja) b Chahar 6 K. Williams not out 13 S. Cottrell not out 4 Extras (lb5, w5) 10 Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 173 Did not bat: E. Lewis Fall of wickets: 1-12 (King), 2-17 (Simmons), 3-17 (Pooran), 4-91 (Hetmyer), 5-103 (Holder), 6-141 (Pollard), 7-152 (Walsh Jr), 8-169 (Pierre) Bowling: Chahar 4-0-20-2 (w1), Kumar 4-0-41-2 (w1), Shami 4-0-25-2, Dube 3-0-32-0 (w1), Yadav 4-0-45-2 (w1), Sundar 1-0-5-0 (w1) Toss: West Indies result: India won by 67 runs Series: India won the three-match series 2-1 Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND) and CK Nandan (IND)tv umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)