Benoni, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Brief final scores on the second day of a two-day non-first-class match between a cricket South Africa Invitation XI and the England touring team at Willowmoore Park on Wednesday.

England 309-4 declared.

CSA Invitation XI 289 (K Sekukhune 65, J Snyman 79, D Rosier 70; S Curran 2-45, C Woakes 3-48, M Parkinson 2-112, J Root 2-21).

Result: Match drawn.

Toss: England.